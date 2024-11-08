Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA remained flat at $5.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,995. The company has a market cap of $153.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.25. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Envela from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

Featured Stories

