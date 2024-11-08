Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. ( NYSE:ENZ Free Report ) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

