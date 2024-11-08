Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Mkm

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,078. The company has a market cap of $578.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.