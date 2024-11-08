ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.20. 63,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,156. ePlus has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 203.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 1,236.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

