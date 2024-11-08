Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,121,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,050,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,570 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

EQX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 1,547,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.31.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

