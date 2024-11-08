Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCRN Q4 Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.05 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

