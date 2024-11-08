Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Group Q1 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.
GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
CGI Group Stock Performance
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.63 billion.
CGI Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
CGI Group Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
