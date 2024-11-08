Eric M. Sprink Sells 1,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $63,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,801,986.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CCB stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.22. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
