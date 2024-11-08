Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.04.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.63. 148,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

