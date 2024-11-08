Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.61 and last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

