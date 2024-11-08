Evercore ISI Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $315.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.85.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $236.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $179.64 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

