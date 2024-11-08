Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,052. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Evergy has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

