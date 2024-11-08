F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $241.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.52. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

