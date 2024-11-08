FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 77.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,022,000 after acquiring an additional 161,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

