Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Trading 1.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 2,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.66% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

