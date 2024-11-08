Fiera Capital Corp Has $67.10 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $67,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.04.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

VEEV stock traded up $16.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.61. 1,153,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

