Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 114,864 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.92% of CGI worth $505,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 288.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $112.24. 21,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,661. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $96.92 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. CGI’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

