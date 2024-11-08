Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 211,815 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,882,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,815 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.13% of TELUS worth $283,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 509,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in TELUS by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 351,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 1,906,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.