Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.35% of Manhattan Associates worth $59,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MANH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.17. 58,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,026. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.23 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

