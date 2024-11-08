Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,935 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Nordson worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.12. 47,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,386. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $220.69 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

