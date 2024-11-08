Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share.
Finance of America Companies Stock Performance
NYSE FOA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 71,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
