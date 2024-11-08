Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

NYSE FOA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 71,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.