Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,607,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

