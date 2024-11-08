Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

