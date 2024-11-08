FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

FireFly Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

FireFly Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FireFly Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireFly Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.