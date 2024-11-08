First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.83 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

