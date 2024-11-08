First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $336.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $340.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

