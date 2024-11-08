First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.91. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
