First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.83. 11,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 17,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.58%.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
