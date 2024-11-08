First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.97. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.8446 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

