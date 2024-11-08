Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 81,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $208.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $118.42 and a one year high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.