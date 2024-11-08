Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $208.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average is $165.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

