Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $40.10. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 1,318,946 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,629.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after purchasing an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 347.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 584,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

