Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 636% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

