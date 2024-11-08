Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. Fluor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

