Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 189.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Centene by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Centene Trading Down 0.1 %

CNC opened at $62.52 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.