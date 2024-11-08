Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWM opened at $236.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

