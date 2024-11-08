Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

