Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 263 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

LMT stock opened at $551.98 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

