Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 98 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

NYSE:DE opened at $411.16 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.27 and its 200 day moving average is $385.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

