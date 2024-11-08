Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 115 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.37 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

