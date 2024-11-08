Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.5 %

FTNT stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 6,010,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.