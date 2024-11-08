Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGE. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $562,000.

Shares of AVGE opened at $75.90 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

