Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 323.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $48.19 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.