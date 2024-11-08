Foster & Motley Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 31.0% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

