Foster & Motley Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.