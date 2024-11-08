Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $342,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.47. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $205.56 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.