Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $208.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.43 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

