Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.95 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

