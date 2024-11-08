FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FOXA opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 66.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

