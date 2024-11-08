Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

