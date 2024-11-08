Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
FNV opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
